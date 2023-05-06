Heading 3

Katrina Kaif in modish dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 06, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a slinky long glittery dress with a strappy cowl neckline

Glam Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She exuded glam vibes in a short black one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens

Uber Stylish

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sophistication At Its Best

This floral dress by Zimmermann looked splendid on her

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is a delight to watch in this purple corset dress

Floral Galore

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress looked snazzy in this one-shoulder white bodycon dress with small cut-out details

Snazzy 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina upped the style quotient in a wrap-style black and white dress

Stripes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her bright orange bodycon dress with ruched details is perfect for a Sunday brunch

Peppy Hues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She opted for an elegant floral yellow dress and a white shrug 

Pretty As Always

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked pretty as always in a white dress bearing floral prints

Pretty Girl

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She kept things chic and stylish in a brown floral dress 

Brown Beauty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here