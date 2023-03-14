Katrina Kaif in monochrome sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 14, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif redefined elegance in a stunning sea-green saree and an embellished blouse
Resplendent
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She took the all-black monochrome route in a striking black semi-sheer saree
Woman In Black
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She gleamed in a blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree
Pretty In Pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress kept things easy and fuss-free in a soothing powder-blue drape
Breezy Look
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina looked like a vision in this ruffled white saree and a strappy blouse
White Delight
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She exemplified grace in a gorgeous hot pink silk saree
Graceful
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like sunshine in a bright yellow saree with a floral-print border
Bright & Beautiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She exuded glam vibes in this blush pink Tarun Tahiliani saree featuring delicate tassels
Gorgeous
Image: Pinkvilla
She took the unconventional route in an off-white saree paired with a cut-sleeve blouse
Eccentric Style
Image: Pinkvilla
She turned heads in a gorgeous red sharara saree at an event
Red Love
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.