Katrina Kaif in monochrome sarees 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

mar 14, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif redefined elegance in a stunning sea-green saree and an embellished blouse

Resplendent 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She took the all-black monochrome route in a striking black semi-sheer saree 

Woman In Black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She gleamed in a blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree 

Pretty In Pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress kept things easy and fuss-free in a soothing powder-blue drape

Breezy Look

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina looked like a vision in this ruffled white saree and a strappy blouse

White Delight

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She exemplified grace in a gorgeous hot pink silk saree

Graceful 

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked like sunshine in a bright yellow saree with a floral-print border 

Bright & Beautiful 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She exuded glam vibes in this blush pink Tarun Tahiliani saree featuring delicate tassels 

Gorgeous 

Image: Pinkvilla

She took the unconventional route in an off-white saree paired with a cut-sleeve blouse

Eccentric Style 

Image: Pinkvilla

She turned heads in a gorgeous red sharara saree at an event 

Red Love

