Katrina Kaif in pretty pink outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress donned a lovely blush pink bodycon dress by Alex Perry that came with a single cape sleeve adorned in pleats
Stylish As Always
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked breath-taking in a breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints
Breezy Choices
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva exuded festive glam in a bright pink silk saree with golden floral prints
Festive Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked stunning in a hot pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango
Desi Glam
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her first Karva Chauth, she was decked up in a bright rani pink saree
Traditional Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This lovely pink drape with a narrow embellished border looks gorgeous on her
Saree Look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She teamed her pink swimsuit with a funky orange overshirt for a cool-girl vacay look
Beach Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She keeps her outdoor style chic and easy in a hot pink blazer here
Easy Style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For a statement-making look, she slipped into a solid pink bodycon number with a one-shoulder silhouette
Statement Fits
