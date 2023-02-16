Heading 3

Katrina Kaif in pretty pink outfits 

FEB 16, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress donned a lovely blush pink bodycon dress by Alex Perry that came with a single cape sleeve adorned in pleats

Stylish As Always 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked breath-taking in a breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints

Breezy Choices

Image: Pinkvilla

The diva exuded festive glam in a bright pink silk saree with golden floral prints

Festive Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked stunning in a hot pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango

Desi Glam 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For her first Karva Chauth, she was decked up in a bright rani pink saree

Traditional Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

This lovely pink drape with a narrow embellished border looks gorgeous on her 

Saree Look 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She teamed her pink swimsuit with a funky orange overshirt for a cool-girl vacay look

Beach Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She keeps her outdoor style chic and easy in a hot pink blazer here

Easy Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For a statement-making look, she slipped into a solid pink bodycon number with a one-shoulder silhouette

Statement Fits

