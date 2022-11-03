Katrina Kaif
in printed outfits
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 3, 2022
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress glammed up in a red printed crepe saree with kundar earrings and a stack of bangles to accessorize.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Vibrant and colorful, Katrina opted for a neon yellow trouser to pair with the ever so beautiful shirt.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked lovely in a sheer green printed shirt and shorts for the perfect day out on the beach.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina was all about style and power in her rose printed black blazer and pants.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In a black and white shirt dress paired up with silver strappy heels, she looked like a true fashionista.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked cheerful and chic in a green printed bodycon midi dress, that featured cut-out designs and accessorized it with hoop earrings.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a blue bikini top and her floral printed bottoms that perfectly matched the summer vibe.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
No matter what the occasion, you can never go wrong with florals, just like Katrina opted for a red floral printed lehenga by Sabyasachi.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Enjoying her fun day out at the park, Katrina looked stylis in a blue and white printed hoodie paired up with blue denims and sneakers.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina was all about looking bright and cheerful in a lavender-hued floral printed corset dress as she soaked up the sun.
