Katrina Kaif
in printed outfits

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 3, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress glammed up in a red printed crepe saree with kundar earrings and a stack of bangles to accessorize.

Red saree 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Vibrant and colorful, Katrina opted for a neon yellow trouser to pair with the ever so beautiful shirt.

Vibrant shirt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress looked lovely in a sheer green printed shirt and shorts for the perfect day out on the beach.

Beachwear 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina was all about style and power in her rose printed black blazer and pants.

Rose and power

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

In a black and white shirt dress paired up with silver strappy heels, she looked like a true fashionista.

Striping a pose

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked cheerful and chic in a green printed bodycon midi dress, that featured cut-out designs and accessorized it with hoop earrings.

Serene green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina looked absolutely stunning in a blue bikini top and her floral printed bottoms that perfectly matched the summer vibe.

Bikini

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

No matter what the occasion, you can never go wrong with florals, just like Katrina opted for a red floral printed lehenga by Sabyasachi.

Dusshera look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Enjoying her fun day out at the park, Katrina looked stylis in a blue and white printed hoodie paired up with blue denims and sneakers.

Blueming

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina was all about looking bright and cheerful in a lavender-hued floral printed corset dress as she soaked up the sun.

Sunny lavender

