Katrina Kaif in snazzy dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 25, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The diva oozed ultra-glam vibes in a slinky long glittery dress with a strappy cowl neckline
Glam Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She upped the style quotient in a short black one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens
Uber Stylish
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Katrina looks snazzy in this one-shoulder white bodycon dress with small cut-out details
Snazzy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this short purple floral corset dress by Giuseppe Di Morabito
Purple Haze
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress ups the style quotient in a wrap-style black and white dress
Stripes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She amped things up in a pristine white dress with dramatic feathery details
Diva
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks absolutely pretty in this white dress featuring bright, multicolour floral prints
Pretty Girl
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks flawless in this ruched orange midi dress with a midi-length hemline
Orange Pop
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She ensured that her look was chic and stylish at the same time in this brown floral dress
Brown mini dress
