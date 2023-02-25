Heading 3

Katrina Kaif in snazzy dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 25, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The diva oozed ultra-glam vibes in a slinky long glittery dress with a strappy cowl neckline 

Glam Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She upped the style quotient in a short black one-shoulder dress by Rick Owens

Uber Stylish

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Katrina looks snazzy in this one-shoulder white bodycon dress with small cut-out details

Snazzy 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this short purple floral corset dress by Giuseppe Di Morabito 

Purple Haze

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress ups the style quotient in a wrap-style black and white dress

Stripes 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She amped things up in a pristine white dress with dramatic feathery details 

Diva 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks absolutely pretty in this white dress featuring bright, multicolour floral prints

Pretty Girl 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks flawless in this ruched orange midi dress with a midi-length hemline 

Orange Pop 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She ensured that her look was chic and stylish at the same time in this brown floral dress 

Brown mini dress

