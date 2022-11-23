Katrina Kaif
in stunning sarees
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked stunning in a sheer green embroidery saree with minimal makeup and kohl eyes.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked amazing in a sheer pink saree with elaborate embroidery and a lace-patterned hemline.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress chose a stunning sheer pink saree with floral embroidery for her wedding, which she accessorized with a veil and heavy jewelry.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, the actress chose a Manish Malhotra pink solid saree with gold textured borders.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked stunning in a magnificent pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango's range, which she paired with a set of earrings and soft curls.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pinks are a staple in Katrina's wardrobe, and no one does it better than her, as she looked lovely in Tarun Tahiliani's pink-peachy-toned saree with pearl embroidery.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Exuding sensuousness in a solid blue saree with a matching embroidered blouse, she accessorized with earrings and a bangle.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
With a brown saree with textured borders and an even more stunning v-neck blouse from Sabyasachi's collection, she looked lovely.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a mesmerizing, dazzling white sheer saree with amazing mirror work and paired it with a white lace-textured blouse.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She decided on a contemporary peach-coloured saree with stitch work embroidery for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, accessorising it with a belt to cinch in the waist and a matching shrug.
