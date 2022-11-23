Heading 3

Katrina Kaif
in stunning sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked stunning in a sheer green embroidery saree with minimal makeup and kohl eyes.

Serene green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked amazing in a sheer pink saree with elaborate embroidery and a lace-patterned hemline.

Pretty dazzling 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress chose a stunning sheer pink saree with floral embroidery for her wedding, which she accessorized with a veil and heavy jewelry.

Wedding Diaries 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

For her Diwali celebrations, the actress chose a Manish Malhotra pink solid saree with gold textured borders.

Diwali look 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked stunning in a magnificent pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango's range, which she paired with a set of earrings and soft curls.

Pretty in pinks 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pinks are a staple in Katrina's wardrobe, and no one does it better than her, as she looked lovely in Tarun Tahiliani's pink-peachy-toned saree with pearl embroidery.

Pearls around 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Exuding sensuousness in a solid blue saree with a matching embroidered blouse, she accessorized with earrings and a bangle.

Icy-Spicy 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

With a brown saree with textured borders and an even more stunning v-neck blouse from Sabyasachi's collection, she looked lovely.

Classic brown

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a mesmerizing, dazzling white sheer saree with amazing mirror work and paired it with a white lace-textured blouse.

Ivory white

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She decided on a contemporary peach-coloured saree with stitch work embroidery for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, accessorising it with a belt to cinch in the waist and a matching shrug.

Modern touch

