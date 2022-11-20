Heading 3

Katrina Kaif-inspired brunch date outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a funky printed shirt with a pair of yellow pants. She tied her hair in a pony and opted for subtle makeup.

Trendy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked flawless in a floral pantsuit paired with a nude-coloured top. 

Boss babe

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina's black and white striped wrap-around shirt dress is perfect for a brunch outing. 

All things chic

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked gorgeous in a one-sleeved white bodycon outfit.

Vision in white

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina opted for a casual yet stylish pink mini-dress. Style it with white sneakers and you will be good to go!

Pink affair

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked stunning in a blue crop top paired with denim shorts.

Go blue

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow mini dress that came with a matching belt.

Hello sunshine

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

In this one, the diva wore an orange ruched bodycon dress. 

Orange is the new black

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked pretty in a yellow strappy mini dress styled with a cropped blazer.

Flower power

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina dished out major retro vibes in a polka dot knot crop top and a yellow leather mini skirt. 

Retro vibes

