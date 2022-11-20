Katrina Kaif-inspired brunch date outfits
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a funky printed shirt with a pair of yellow pants. She tied her hair in a pony and opted for subtle makeup.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked flawless in a floral pantsuit paired with a nude-coloured top.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina's black and white striped wrap-around shirt dress is perfect for a brunch outing.
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked gorgeous in a one-sleeved white bodycon outfit.
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina opted for a casual yet stylish pink mini-dress. Style it with white sneakers and you will be good to go!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked stunning in a blue crop top paired with denim shorts.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow mini dress that came with a matching belt.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In this one, the diva wore an orange ruched bodycon dress.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked pretty in a yellow strappy mini dress styled with a cropped blazer.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina dished out major retro vibes in a polka dot knot crop top and a yellow leather mini skirt.
