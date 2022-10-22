pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif-inspired Diwali outfits
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina kickstarted her Diwali celebration by sporting this red printed saree. She opted for minimal jewellery and let her outfit do the talking.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Go green this Diwali! Katrina stunned in a sheer saree that came with shimmery embellishments.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina kept it sweet and simple as she wore a blush pink saree with a beige coloured strappy blouse.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In this one, Katrina opted for a powder blue saree with an embroidered noodle strap blouse. She highlighted her eyes with a dash of blue.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We totally love Katrina's netted saree featuring embellishments. Her full-sleeved floral blouse featuring a plunging neckline makes it stand out.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked mesmerising in this hot pink silk saree that came with a golden border.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina's sequinned saree paired with a matching satin blouse and traditional jewellery are perfect for this festive season.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Ditch heavy outfits this Diwali, and paint the town red in a floral lehenga like Katrina. She wore heavy jhumkas to complete her look.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina was seen sporting a plain red lehenga with a heavy dupatta featuring shimmery embellishments.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina rocked a black blouse with a floral lehenga and a matching dupatta. She complemented her look with a statement diamond choker.
