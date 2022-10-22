Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

OCT 22, 2022

FASHION

Katrina Kaif-inspired Diwali outfits

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina kickstarted her Diwali celebration by sporting this red printed saree. She opted for minimal jewellery and let her outfit do the talking.

Diwali ready

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Go green this Diwali! Katrina stunned in a sheer saree that came with shimmery embellishments.

Go green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina kept it sweet and simple as she wore a blush pink saree with a beige coloured strappy blouse.

Pretty in pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

In this one, Katrina opted for a powder blue saree with an embroidered noodle strap blouse. She highlighted her eyes with a dash of blue.

Pastel love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

We totally love Katrina's netted saree featuring embellishments. Her full-sleeved floral blouse featuring a plunging neckline makes it stand out. 

Festive vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked mesmerising in this hot pink silk saree that came with a golden border. 

Desi girl

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina's sequinned saree paired with a matching satin blouse and traditional jewellery are perfect for this festive season.

Shine and shimmer

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Ditch heavy outfits this Diwali, and paint the town red in a floral lehenga like Katrina. She wore heavy jhumkas to complete her look.

Flower power

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina was seen sporting a plain red lehenga with a heavy dupatta featuring shimmery embellishments.

Ravishing in red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina rocked a black blouse with a floral lehenga and a matching dupatta. She complemented her look with a statement diamond choker.

Bewitching in black

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here