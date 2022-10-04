Heading 3

Katrina Kaif-inspired

sarees

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked stunning in a sheer green embroidered saree with minimal makeup and kohl eyes

Serene green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked amazing in a sheer pink saree with elaborate embroidery and a lace patterned hemline

Pretty dazzling

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For her wedding, the actress chose to wear a gorgeous sheer pink floral embroidered saree and accessorized it with a veil and some heavy jewellery

Wedding Diaries

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra pink solid saree with gold textured borders for her Diwali celebration

Diwali look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked stunning in a magnificent pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango's range, which she paired with
a set of earrings and soft curls

Pretty in pinks

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pinks are a staple in Katrina's wardrobe, and no one does it better than her, as she looked lovely in Tarun Tahiliani's pink-peachy-toned saree with pearl embroidery

Pearls around

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked lovely and sensual in a blue solid saree with a matching embroidered blouse, which she accessorized with earrings and a bangle

Icy-spicy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She donned a very classic look wearing a brown-colored saree with textured borders and pairing it up with an even more gorgeous v-neck blouse from Sabyasachi’s line

Classic brown

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina donned a mesmerizing dazzling white sheer saree with amazing mirror work and paired it with a white lace textured blouse

Ivory white

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She chose a modern saree look in peach color with stitch work embroidery for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, accessorizing it with a belt for the cinched waist and a matching shrug

Modern touch

