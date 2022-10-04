Katrina Kaif-inspired
sarees
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 04, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked stunning in a sheer green embroidered saree with minimal makeup and kohl eyes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked amazing in a sheer pink saree with elaborate embroidery and a lace patterned hemline
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her wedding, the actress chose to wear a gorgeous sheer pink floral embroidered saree and accessorized it with a veil and some heavy jewellery
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra pink solid saree with gold textured borders for her Diwali celebration
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked stunning in a magnificent pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango's range, which she paired with
a set of earrings and soft curls
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pinks are a staple in Katrina's wardrobe, and no one does it better than her, as she looked lovely in Tarun Tahiliani's pink-peachy-toned saree with pearl embroidery
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked lovely and sensual in a blue solid saree with a matching embroidered blouse, which she accessorized with earrings and a bangle
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She donned a very classic look wearing a brown-colored saree with textured borders and pairing it up with an even more gorgeous v-neck blouse from Sabyasachi’s line
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina donned a mesmerizing dazzling white sheer saree with amazing mirror work and paired it with a white lace textured blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She chose a modern saree look in peach color with stitch work embroidery for her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, accessorizing it with a belt for the cinched waist and a matching shrug
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue