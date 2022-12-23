Heading 3

Katrina Kaif-inspired vacay looks

Sneha Hiro

DEC 23, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s floral sweater top and denim jeans are perfect for chilly weather

Winter vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina sported a checkered strappy dress during her Maldivian vacay

Sundaze

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore an oversized hoodie with denim jeans while enjoying nature’s beauty

Cool and comfy

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a purple off-shoulder dress

Sunkissed beauty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina opted for a casual t-shirt and paired it with a short skirt

Chic

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Flower power

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Trendy

In this one, the diva wore a blue strappy crop top with denim shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina rocked a blue t-shirt with denim shorts and on-point makeup

Bluetiful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

We totally love Katrina’s yellow mini dress

Hello sunshine

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked adorable in a white oversized hoodie with matching shorts

White beauty

