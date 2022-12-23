Katrina Kaif-inspired vacay looks
Sneha Hiro
DEC 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s floral sweater top and denim jeans are perfect for chilly weather
Winter vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina sported a checkered strappy dress during her Maldivian vacay
Sundaze
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore an oversized hoodie with denim jeans while enjoying nature’s beauty
Cool and comfy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a purple off-shoulder dress
Sunkissed beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina opted for a casual t-shirt and paired it with a short skirt
Chic
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Flower power
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Trendy
In this one, the diva wore a blue strappy crop top with denim shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina rocked a blue t-shirt with denim shorts and on-point makeup
Bluetiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We totally love Katrina’s yellow mini dress
Hello sunshine
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked adorable in a white oversized hoodie with matching shorts
White beauty
