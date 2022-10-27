Heading 3

Katrina Kaif is a fan of bright colours

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kat gleamed in a bright yellow sequinned saree as she posed with her husband on Diwali eve.

Gleaming In Yellow

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Her monochrome red saree with dainty detailings on it looked festive-ready.

Bright In Red 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked chic in a printed full-sleeve shirt and a pair of bright yellow satin pants.

Neon Love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

To celebrate her first Karva Chauth, she was decked up in a vibrant pink saree. 

Vibrant In Pink 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She served major vacay outfit goals in a bright blue bikini top and a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms. 

Refreshing In Blue

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

And her beach attire featuring neon pink co-ords and an orange cover-up was on point!

Hot In Pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

A fan of bright hues, her yellow and red Sabyasachi lehenga is a clear winner.

Bright Hues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked like a diva that she is in this ruched orange bodycon dress. 

Peppy Orange

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

This classic red lehenga with embellished golden borders looks absolutely stunning on her!

Red Magic

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in this bright blue floral-print dress.

Beauty In Blue

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here