Katrina Kaif is a fan of bright colours
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat gleamed in a bright yellow sequinned saree as she posed with her husband on Diwali eve.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her monochrome red saree with dainty detailings on it looked festive-ready.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked chic in a printed full-sleeve shirt and a pair of bright yellow satin pants.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
To celebrate her first Karva Chauth, she was decked up in a vibrant pink saree.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She served major vacay outfit goals in a bright blue bikini top and a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
And her beach attire featuring neon pink co-ords and an orange cover-up was on point!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A fan of bright hues, her yellow and red Sabyasachi lehenga is a clear winner.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked like a diva that she is in this ruched orange bodycon dress.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This classic red lehenga with embellished golden borders looks absolutely stunning on her!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this bright blue floral-print dress.
