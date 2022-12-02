Katrina Kaif
looks best in sarees.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Booth actress looked gorgeous wearing a light blue saree with an embroidered matching blouse and a hint of blue eyeshadow for a pop of color.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked stunning dressed up beautifully in a mud color embroidered saree from the brand Sabyasachi.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a lovely net saree in green bedazzled with flower embellishments by Sabyasachi.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
When the actress kept her look simple with a plain pink saree with gold borders and a pair of earrings, she looked absolutely stunning.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Sooryavanshi star dazzled us in this absolutely gorgeous pastel pink embroidered saree.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She wore a pink and brown sequined saree from Manish Malhotra's line paired up with a necklace, and she looked stunning.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked stunning as she wore an exquisite silver embellished saree from the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla collection.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous and glamorous in a shimmer peach-colored embellished saree from the brand Tarun Tahiliani.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a gorgeous pink saree with a printed pattern, a full-sleeve blouse, and a waist belt from Tarun Tahiliani.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Sheila ki Jawani star kept her look elegant yet chic by donning a beautiful hot pink chromatic saree.
