sept 21, 2021
Katrina Kaif looks fab in floral dresses
Looking pretty under the Turkey sun, Katrina Kaif wore a floral corset dress from label Giuseppe Di Morabito and made us fall in love with florals all over again!
In a sun-kissed photo wearing a sunshine hued summer floral frock, Katrina gives us all the inspirations that we need to look stylish!
aHer Magda Butrym Lagos floral print dress in blue and red is perfect for a modish summery look
For a movie promotion, she had sported a romantic red and pink Gauri Nainika floral number featuring a ruched bodice and puffed full sleeves
The star then picked out a chic midi dress in black with pink and green floral prints all over for a day out in the city
And this black dress with contrasting white floral prints all over it makes her look super adorable!
Kat picked out a multicoloured floral dress by Dolce and Gabbana for another chic feminine look
In a gorgeous ruched dress featuring brown floral prints all over, she ensured that all eyes were on her!
Her next floral pick was a black strappy dress with pink and white roses printed on it
And this bright yellow dress with white floral prints all over makes her look as cute as ever!
For an awards show, Katrina Kaif had picked out a stunning grey dress featuring floral appliqué bodice, sheer overlay and a plunging neckline
For more updates on Katrina Kaif and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla