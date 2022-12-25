Katrina Kaif
Looks fab in red outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Picture Perfect
Kat glammed up as the perfect desi girl in a striking red sharara saree that bore dainty silver motifs
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Showing us how to replace heavy lehengas with a breezy red Anamika Khanna ensemble, the Phone Bhoot actress steals away the spotlight!
Pretty As Always
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In a vibrant red and yellow lehenga featuring a red full-sleeve choli, she looked resplendent!
Burst Of Colours
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Lightweight and fail-safe, her red saree adorned with minimal floral prints is the best bet for newlyweds
Trendy
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She makes a classic statement for red ethnic wear in a bright red lehenga featuring gold embellishments along its hem
Classic Red
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She picked out a monochrome red dress with an off-shoulder neckline to keep her OOTD chic and pretty
Chic Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The diva dazzled in a hot red ballgown for Vogue Women of the Year 2019
Dazzling In Red
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She took the sultry route at the 2019 IIFA by opting for a red beaded gown with a low-cut V-neck
Ravishing Much
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her dark red pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi made a bold case on the red carpet
Boss Lady
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a simple yet stunning red column gown
Diva Vibes
