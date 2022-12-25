Heading 3

Katrina Kaif
 Looks fab in red outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Picture Perfect 

Kat glammed up as the perfect desi girl in a striking red sharara saree that bore dainty silver motifs

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Showing us how to replace heavy lehengas with a breezy red Anamika Khanna ensemble, the Phone Bhoot actress steals away the spotlight!

Pretty As Always

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

In a vibrant red and yellow lehenga featuring a red full-sleeve choli, she looked resplendent! 

Burst Of Colours 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Lightweight and fail-safe, her red saree adorned with minimal floral prints is the best bet for newlyweds

Trendy 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She makes a classic statement for red ethnic wear in a bright red lehenga featuring gold embellishments along its hem

Classic Red

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

She picked out a monochrome red dress with an off-shoulder neckline to keep her OOTD chic and pretty

Chic Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The diva dazzled in a hot red ballgown for Vogue Women of the Year 2019

Dazzling In Red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She took the sultry route at the 2019 IIFA by opting for a red beaded gown with a low-cut V-neck

Ravishing Much 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her dark red pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi made a bold case on the red carpet

Boss Lady 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a simple yet stunning red column gown

Diva Vibes 

