Katrina Kaif looks fab in mini dress

NEENAZ AKHTAR

NOV 29, 2021

Blue satin dress

In a satin blue mini dress with a short train attached to the side, Katrina looks every bit stylish!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Floral corset dress

She looks like a ray of sunshine in her floral corset dress with a thigh-grazing hemline

Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram

Embellished mini number

For a bold red carpet look, Kat donned an embellished mini dress by Ashish & Diosa and looked spectacular in it!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Short denim dress

And her mini denim dress with a V-neck looked crisp as hell!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Black bodycon number

Kat turned the heat up in a black bodycon dress with stripes in shades of yellow and orange

Credits: Pinkvilla

Brown mini dress

In a ruched brown mini dress, she ensured that her look was chic and stylish at the same time!

Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram

Floral white dress

While out and about in the city, she was papped in a short white dress with big floral prints on it

Credits: Pinkvilla

Yellow bodycon number

At the promotion of ‘Jagga Jasoos’, she made heads turn in a solid yellow bodycon dress with a one-shoulder neckline

Credits: Pinkvilla

Floral yellow dress

She kept things chic and casual in a mini yellow dress and a pair of white shoes

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Red ruffle dress 

Katrina’s style game in a plethora of mini dresses is truly remarkable!

Credits: Pinkvilla

