Katrina Kaif looks fab in mini dress
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
NOV 29, 2021
Blue satin dress
In a satin blue mini dress with a short train attached to the side, Katrina looks every bit stylish!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Floral corset dress
She looks like a ray of sunshine in her floral corset dress with a thigh-grazing hemline
Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram
Embellished mini number
For a bold red carpet look, Kat donned an embellished mini dress by Ashish & Diosa and looked spectacular in it!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Short denim dress
And her mini denim dress with a V-neck looked crisp as hell!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Black bodycon number
Kat turned the heat up in a black bodycon dress with stripes in shades of yellow and orange
Credits: Pinkvilla
Brown mini dress
In a ruched brown mini dress, she ensured that her look was chic and stylish at the same time!
Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram
Floral white dress
While out and about in the city, she was papped in a short white dress with big floral prints on it
Credits: Pinkvilla
Yellow bodycon number
At the promotion of ‘Jagga Jasoos’, she made heads turn in a solid yellow bodycon dress with a one-shoulder neckline
Credits: Pinkvilla
Floral yellow dress
She kept things chic and casual in a mini yellow dress and a pair of white shoes
Credits: Pinkvilla
Red ruffle dress
Katrina’s style game in a plethora of mini dresses is truly remarkable!
Credits: Pinkvilla
