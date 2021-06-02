Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In Blue June 02, 2021
If Monday Blues were a person, we would want it to be as beautiful as Katrina Kaif in blue! Her love for outfits in this shade has left us in complete awe!
For a relaxed day at home, the actress had picked out a short-sleeve blue t-shirt and paired it with denim shorts
Taking the offbeat route in blue, she picked out a tie-dye sweater that was fastened with large sized safety pins on the front. We love her unique style!
Going towards the glam lane, we have Katrina in a chic floral number. Her mini dress came with mutton sleeves and a wrap-style bodice, perfect for a summer day!
She then took things up a notch higher by opting for a satin blue pantsuit. With a matching long jacket layered over it, she finished off the look effortlessly
The ‘Bharat’ actress kept things simple yet elegant in the Pringle of Scotland blue dress that she styled with a black belt and black platform heels
For another easy look, she picked out an electric blue A-line dress from Lola by Suman B. She rounded off her look with pink lips and blushed cheeks
Making a strong case for desi outfits in blue, Kat first picked out a breezy yet lavish floral lehenga by Anita Dongre that she accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings
And then she dialled up the drama in a dark blue lehenga that came with a dramatic sleeve blouse with dramatic puff sleeves and a skirt with golden floral embroidery
Finally, we have this solid blue monokini that she has worn while enjoying her day at the ocean!
