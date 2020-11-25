Katrina can’t get enough of bodycon dresses. She looked stunning in this Rasario corset-style outfit
Her orange Dolce & Gabbana ruched dress made for a fun yet sophisticated look
Katrina sizzled in a glamorous sequin mini bodycon dress on the red carpet
Kat also looked pretty in a blush pink one-shoulder dress by Alex Perry
For an award show the actress stunned in a bright tomato red full-length bodycon dress
She also rocked a neon bodycon dress for her birthday celebrations a couple of years ago
For the launch of her makeup line, Kat shone bright in a yellow off-shoulder dress
Corset dresses seem to be her favourite! She looked elegant in yet another white Rasario dress
Even during the lockdown, Katraina picked out a rainbow-hued bodycon dress for a terrace photoshoot