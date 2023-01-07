Katrina Kaif
loves floral ensembles
JAN 7, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A fan of floral outfits, the Phone Bhoot actress is seen flaunting bright floral prints in the form of cosy knitwear
Cosy Winterwear
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She knows how to turn up the fashion quotient in a floral power suit as well
Floral Boss Lady
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Even when she turned a bride, she ensured her look was all-floral and which is why a vintage-inspired floral saree by Sabyasachi was her pick
Bridal Goals
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A staple white dress with bright, multicolour floral prints is something that she frequently swears by
Floral Dream
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
But on special occasions, she picks out a gorgeous floral lehenga to look her best in
Desi Girl
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina has not one but many floral-print outfits and this purple corseted number happens to be one of our favourites!
Purple Haze
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She can quickly take her look from desk to dinner in a mini floral-print dress and a monochrome cropped jacket
Snazzy Much
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Besides a dress or a saree or a lehenga, Kat also loves a snazzy floral co-ord set and this one is proof
Floral Co-ords
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
And is often seen enjoying her beach vacation in tropical floral print bikini bottoms and a monochrome bikini top
Floral Swimwear
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her OOTD has to include something floral and this chic dress makes the best case in point!
Chic OOTD
