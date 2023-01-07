Heading 3

Katrina Kaif
loves floral ensembles

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

A fan of floral outfits, the Phone Bhoot actress is seen flaunting bright floral prints in the form of cosy knitwear

Cosy Winterwear

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She knows how to turn up the fashion quotient in a floral power suit as well

Floral Boss Lady 

Alia-Sara; Celebs with flawless skin

Alia To Tara: Celebs love ethnic white

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Even when she turned a bride, she ensured her look was all-floral and which is why a vintage-inspired floral saree by Sabyasachi was her pick

Bridal Goals 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

A staple white dress with bright, multicolour floral prints is something that she frequently swears by

Floral Dream

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

But on special occasions, she picks out a gorgeous floral lehenga to look her best in

Desi Girl 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina has not one but many floral-print outfits and this purple corseted number happens to be one of our favourites! 

Purple Haze

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She can quickly take her look from desk to dinner in a mini floral-print dress and a monochrome cropped jacket

Snazzy Much 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Besides a dress or a saree or a lehenga, Kat also loves a snazzy floral co-ord set and this one is proof

Floral Co-ords

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

And is often seen enjoying her beach vacation in tropical floral print bikini bottoms and a monochrome bikini top

Floral Swimwear 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Her OOTD has to include something floral and this chic dress makes the best case in point!

Chic OOTD

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here