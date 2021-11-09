Nov 9, 2021

Fashion

Katrina Kaif loves her colourful sarees

Neenaz

To celebrate diwali this year, Kat picked out a blush pink chiffon saree bearing delicate gold and silver sequined borders

Credits: Instagram 

Blush pink 

She looked lovely in a breezy powder blue saree that she teamed with a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Powder blue

Credits: Instagram 

To add some pop of colour, she wore a yellow pre-draped Anamika Khanna saree with an embroidered jacket

Sunshine yellow

Credits: Instagram 

For the promotion of her movie ‘Sooryavanshi’, Katrina draped a sheer rust orange saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Rust orange 

Credits: Instagram 

For the love of pink, she picked out a peachy pink tulle saree doused in sequins and crystals

Peachy pink 

Credits: Instagram 

At a Durga Puja pandal, Katrina was seen in a bright pink silk saree with golden floral motifs printed on it

Hot pink 

Credits: Pinkvilla 

Her saree collection also includes a patent red saree with minimal floral prints all over it

Bright red 

Credits: Instagram 

And this coral-peach concept saree by Anamika Khanna is proof that her saree collection has all shades of a colour palette

Coral orange

Credits: Instagram 

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress sported an orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani that featured printed blue and purple flowers

Dull orange 

Credits: Instagram 

While black is usually not a common shade, Katrina does love to make an exception with her floral black saree

Black

Credits: Instagram 

