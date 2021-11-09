Nov 9, 2021
Fashion
Katrina Kaif loves her colourful sarees
Neenaz
To celebrate diwali this year, Kat picked out a blush pink chiffon saree bearing delicate gold and silver sequined bordersCredits: Instagram
Blush pink
She looked lovely in a breezy powder blue saree that she teamed with a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Powder blueCredits: Instagram
To add some pop of colour, she wore a yellow pre-draped Anamika Khanna saree with an embroidered jacket
Sunshine yellowCredits: Instagram
For the promotion of her movie ‘Sooryavanshi’, Katrina draped a sheer rust orange saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Rust orange Credits: Instagram
For the love of pink, she picked out a peachy pink tulle saree doused in sequins and crystals
Peachy pink Credits: Instagram
At a Durga Puja pandal, Katrina was seen in a bright pink silk saree with golden floral motifs printed on it
Hot pink Credits: Pinkvilla
Her saree collection also includes a patent red saree with minimal floral prints all over it
Bright red Credits: Instagram
And this coral-peach concept saree by Anamika Khanna is proof that her saree collection has all shades of a colour palette
Coral orangeCredits: Instagram
The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress sported an orange saree by Tarun Tahiliani that featured printed blue and purple flowers
Dull orange Credits: Instagram
While black is usually not a common shade, Katrina does love to make an exception with her floral black saree
BlackCredits: Instagram
