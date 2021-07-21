Katrina Kaif loves her printed outfits! 21-07
2021
Katrina Kaif paints a dreamy picture in this lavish one-shoulder floral print Gauri and Nainika gown
In a lovely Anita Dongre piece that came with a blue gossamer skirt featuring large floral prints and a strappy blouse with sequins and micro flowers, Katrina looked fabulous!
Her Sabyasachi floral printed lehenga remains one of the classic traditional pieces of all times!
And this red saree with minimal prints all over makes a strong case for a trendy desi outfit
Setting the mood right for summertime dressing, Kat rocks a six-yard creation replete with sunflower prints all over
Taking the retro route, Katrina picked out a black shirt with polka dots printed all over and styled it with a mini leather skirt
In a black ruched bodycon number printed with brown-hued flowers, the actress kept things fresh and fuss-free
Giving us major party outfit goals, she picked out blue sequin pants and floral print shirt for her jazzy look
For the promotion of her movie ‘Bharat’, she kept things breezy in a vibrant blue dress with red floral prints
And it’s not just dresses and lehengas, Katrina Kaif swears by quirky print bikini sets too!
