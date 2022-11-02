Heading 3

Katrina Kaif loves her six-yards drapes

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif never fails to up her style quotient in a saree. This pink drape paired with a collared lime green blouse is proof enough! 

Quirk Quotient 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked spectacular in a soothing sea-green chiffon saree and a cut-sleeve blouse embellished with threadwork and beads.

Diwali Ready

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She is the hottest patakha in this intricately ruffled black sheer saree by Sabyasachi. 

Glam Vibes 

Image: Sabyasachi Instagram

She chose a vintage-inspired couture saree that was silhouetted like a white wedding gown for her wedding reception.

Vintage Style

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked like the ultimate desi girl in a red georgette saree and a matching red blouse.

Red Hot

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress exuded elegance in a gorgeous green sheer saree and a shimmery sleeveless blouse. 

Elegance Exuded

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She managed to steal our hearts away in a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree decked in gold and silver sequined borders. 

Winning Hearts

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

She added a pop of colour to our feeds in a yellow pre-draped saree and an embroidered jacket by Anamika Khanna. 

Sunshine Yellow

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram 

Her desi look in this breezy powder blue saree and a matching spaghetti strap blouse is on point! 

Serene Blues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a peachy pink tulle saree doused in sequins and crystals. 

Lovely In Pink

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here