Katrina Kaif loves her six-yards drapes
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 2, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif never fails to up her style quotient in a saree. This pink drape paired with a collared lime green blouse is proof enough!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked spectacular in a soothing sea-green chiffon saree and a cut-sleeve blouse embellished with threadwork and beads.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is the hottest patakha in this intricately ruffled black sheer saree by Sabyasachi.
Image: Sabyasachi Instagram
She chose a vintage-inspired couture saree that was silhouetted like a white wedding gown for her wedding reception.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked like the ultimate desi girl in a red georgette saree and a matching red blouse.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress exuded elegance in a gorgeous green sheer saree and a shimmery sleeveless blouse.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She managed to steal our hearts away in a blush pink Manish Malhotra saree decked in gold and silver sequined borders.
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
She added a pop of colour to our feeds in a yellow pre-draped saree and an embroidered jacket by Anamika Khanna.
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Her desi look in this breezy powder blue saree and a matching spaghetti strap blouse is on point!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked ravishing in a peachy pink tulle saree doused in sequins and crystals.
