Katrina Kaif loves the no-makeup look

January 02, 2021

Katrina looks like she’s wearing no makeup at all here

She rocks a nude lipstick and eyeshadow with this floral dress

The actress actually looks like she’s just wearing a lip balm with this black top

The beauty contracts her colourful dress with nude makeup

Katrina shines in this khaki Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree and keeps her makeup minimal
We love the nude lipstick that she has worn with this black dress

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress goes for a more glamorous version of the no-makeup look

The diva once again contrasts bright colours with nude makeup

She glows in this no-makeup look

Katrina adds a dash of highlighter to her otherwise simple makeup

She wears this gorgeous saree with her signature nude makeup

The beauty goes for a glossy no makeup look here

The style icon shines as she lets her eyes do all the talking with smokey eyes and nude lipstick

