Katrina looks like she’s wearing no makeup at all here
She rocks a nude lipstick and eyeshadow with this floral dress
The actress actually looks like she’s just wearing a lip balm with this black top
The beauty contracts her colourful dress with nude makeup
Katrina shines in this khaki Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree and keeps her makeup minimal
We love the nude lipstick that she has worn with this black dress
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress goes for a more glamorous version of the no-makeup look
The diva once again contrasts bright colours with nude makeup
She glows in this no-makeup look
Katrina adds a dash of highlighter to her otherwise simple makeup
She wears this gorgeous saree with her signature nude makeup
The beauty goes for a glossy no makeup look here
The style icon shines as she lets her eyes do all the talking with smokey eyes and nude lipstick
