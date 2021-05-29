Katrina Kaif’s easy beach wardrobe

May 29, 2021

Katrina Kaif is a beach baby and her social media feed is filled with pictures by the blue waters
She has a colourful personality and her beach wardrobe is also a testament to that

Her beach wardrobe is filled with trendy bikinis and cover ups

She’s definitely a water baby and likes to keep things classic in monokinis

Even her bikini cover-ups are a treat in its own

She’s often trying out new styles and this cut out monokini fits her just right!

She is definitely one of the happiest people on the beach and here’s proof!

Apart from her monokinis, denim shorts are her go-to to chill by the blue waters

Classic coloured two-piece sets is what she prefers the most

Being her most relatable self, she even picks out a classic white shirt to cover herself up after a beach day

