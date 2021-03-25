Katrina Kaif’s favourite hairstyle March 25, 2021
Every Bollywood actress has a go-to hairstyle and Katrina Kaif’s favourite are these voluminous waves
No matter what the occasion or the outfit, you’ll always find her brunette mane down in soft waves
These waves have sought of become synonymous with her name
She even manages to pull them off with some of the most OTT lehengas
Kat even makes sure to flaunt her waves at every chance she gets!
She often switches things up with a wet hairdo and boy does she look gorgeous!
This look is definitely on our inspiration list for the next summer wedding!
She recently chopped off major inches and went shorter but her love for messy waves remain!
