Katrina Kaif’s fresh face look tutorial
AUGUST 28, 2021
On her moisturised face, Katrina Kaif begins with applying a hydrating foundation only on the areas that need coverage
And then she uses a colour corrector stick to either brighten or lighten up the desired areas, say areas around the nose or upper lips credit- Kevin Nunes
Katrina then contours her face with a contour stick in the shade of caramel. For blending, she uses a sponge credit- K Vinayak
The actress includes an interesting step in her routine by opting for a matte lipstick and then gently dabbing it on her cheeks! credit- Tiana Kamte
For an HD effect, she uses a translucent HD powder on the major facial areas. Also, she considers this HD powder an easy-to-use product
Kat then opts for a matte blush followed by an illuminator. She ensures to use a moist brush before tapping it on the highlighter
To give a pop of colour to the eyes, the actress choses an eyeshadow palette that includes the colours of blooms
And then she uses a smokey kajal pencil with smudger to create a smokey eye look credit- the house of pixels
To make the eyes look fuller, she applies a volumising mascara in wiggling motions credit- Abheet Gidwani
Finally, she uses a lip liner on the outer edges to define her lips and then fills them with a long-stay matte lipstick credit-we the women asia
