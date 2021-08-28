Katrina Kaif’s fresh face look tutorial 

AUGUST 28, 2021

On her moisturised face, Katrina Kaif begins with applying a hydrating foundation only on the areas that need coverage

And then she uses a colour corrector stick to either brighten or lighten up the desired areas, say areas around the nose or upper lips

Katrina then contours her face with a contour stick in the shade of caramel. For blending, she uses a sponge

The actress includes an interesting step in her routine by opting for a matte lipstick and then gently dabbing it on her cheeks! 

For an HD effect, she uses a translucent HD powder on the major facial areas. Also, she considers this HD powder an easy-to-use product

Kat then opts for a matte blush followed by an illuminator. She ensures to use a moist brush before tapping it on the highlighter

To give a pop of colour to the eyes, the actress choses an eyeshadow palette that includes the colours of blooms

And then she uses a smokey kajal pencil with smudger to create a smokey eye look

To make the eyes look fuller, she applies a volumising mascara in wiggling motions

Finally, she uses a lip liner on the outer edges to define her lips and then fills them with a long-stay matte lipstick

