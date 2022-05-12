Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 12, 2022
Heading 3
Katrina Kaif’s monochrome mood
Serene Green
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Katrina looked pretty in a solid green shirt as she enjoyed some pancakes on a sunny morning!
Bold In Black
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
To enjoy her day at the beach, she picked out a solid black monokini and looked ravishing in it!
She looked stunning in a bright blue mini dress from designer label Alex Perry
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Beauty In Blue
For a desi look, she donned a beautiful pastel blue drape and styled it with a matching sequined blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Shades Of Blue
Kat was a total diva in this halter-neck bodycon dress in white
Pristine White
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Orange Is The New Black
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a tangerine ruched bodycon dress
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She channeled her inner diva in a structured bodycon dress in a baby pink shade
Pretty In Pink
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
The Sooryavanshi actress made us stop and stare as she posed in a flaming red asymmetrical gown
Red Romance
Her edgy formal style featuring an all-maroon pantsuit is on point!
Madame In Maroon
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She cleaned up well in a head-to-toe satin blue three-piece set that was perfect for a semi-formal event
Satin Blue
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shalini Pandey's impeccable style
Click Here