Neenaz Akhtar

may 12, 2022

Katrina Kaif’s monochrome mood

Serene Green

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Katrina looked pretty in a solid green shirt as she enjoyed some pancakes on a sunny morning!

Bold In Black

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

To enjoy her day at the beach, she picked out a solid black monokini and looked ravishing in it!

She looked stunning in a bright blue mini dress from designer label Alex Perry

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Beauty In Blue

For a desi look, she donned a beautiful pastel blue drape and styled it with a matching sequined blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Shades Of Blue

Kat was a total diva in this halter-neck bodycon dress in white

Pristine White

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Orange Is The New Black 

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a tangerine ruched bodycon dress

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She channeled her inner diva in a structured bodycon dress in a baby pink shade

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

The Sooryavanshi actress made us stop and stare as she posed in a flaming red asymmetrical gown

Red Romance

Her edgy formal style featuring an all-maroon pantsuit is on point!

Madame In Maroon

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She cleaned up well in a head-to-toe satin blue three-piece set that was perfect for a semi-formal event

Satin Blue

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

