Katrina Kaif’s monotone saree looks
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 8, 2021
White ruffle saree
Ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina was seen in a white ruffle saree that heightened her glam desi look!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Earthy orange drape
During the promotion of her movie, she looked spectacular in a sheer earthy orange saree by Sabyasachi
Credits: Pinkvilla
Blush pink saree
In a plain blush pink saree with an embroidered border, Kat exudes elegance!
Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram
Powder blue drape
She exemplified grace in a powder blue chiffon saree that was teamed with a matching spaghetti strap blouse
Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram
Red sharara saree
For a unique traditional look, she wore the dupatta of her sharara set like a saree and gave it a dramatic upgrade
Credits: Pinkvilla
Ivory white drape
To attend Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception, she was decked up in an ivory white saree with intricate embroidery work on it
Credits: Pinkvilla
Blush pink embellished saree
Katrina looked like a diva in this blush pink Tarun Tahiliani saree featuring delicate tassel work
Credits: Katrina Kaif instagram
For another wedding reception, she wore a simple gold-coloured saree and layered it with a mirror-work shrug for some glam
Credits: Pinkvilla raw
Golden saree
Bright yellow number
She looked like sunshine in a bright yellow saree with a floral-print border
Credits: Pinkvilla
Off-white saree
And her off-white saree paired with a dramatic blouse was all kinds of goals!
Credits: Pinkvilla
