Katrina Kaif’s monotone saree looks

DEC 8, 2021

White ruffle saree

Ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina was seen in a white ruffle saree that heightened her glam desi look!

Earthy orange drape

During the promotion of her movie, she looked spectacular in a sheer earthy orange saree by Sabyasachi

Blush pink saree

In a plain blush pink saree with an embroidered border, Kat exudes elegance!

Powder blue drape

She exemplified grace in a powder blue chiffon saree that was teamed with a matching spaghetti strap blouse

Red sharara saree

For a unique traditional look, she wore the dupatta of her sharara set like a saree and gave it a dramatic upgrade

Ivory white drape

To attend Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding reception, she was decked up in an ivory white saree with intricate embroidery work on it

Blush pink embellished saree

Katrina looked like a diva in this blush pink Tarun Tahiliani saree featuring delicate tassel work

For another wedding reception, she wore a simple gold-coloured saree and layered it with a mirror-work shrug for some glam

Golden saree

Bright yellow number

She looked like sunshine in a bright yellow saree with a floral-print border

Off-white saree

And her off-white saree paired with a dramatic blouse was all kinds of goals!

