Nov 17, 2021

Katrina Kaif’s sari blouses for weddings

Author: Rishika Shah 

Add glam to your simple and subtle, lightweight saree by pairing it with a strappy sequined blouse like Katrina

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Sequin Affair

Go monotone by pairing your saree with a blouse of the same shade. Katrina added a pop of colour to the look with her makeup

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Monotone Look 

For a winter wedding, opt for a long-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline like Katrina’s. Team a sheer saree with a long-sleeved printed blouse

Long Sleeves Supremacy 

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Embroidered Elegance

If your saree is shimmery then complement the drape with an understated embroidered blouse like Katrina

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

When in doubt opt for a plain coloured sleeveless blouse as it will let your drape do all the talking and keep the look simple yet chic

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Solid Red

Drape your saree in a unique way like Katrina and team it with an embroidered blouse and a stylish shrug

Modish Look

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

To play safe, team your printed saree with a matching blouse. Katrina wore her floral saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse and completed the look with a belt

Match Making 

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Team your classic floral saree with a strappy sequin blouse to add a modern touch to your traditional look like Katrina Kaif

Floral With Sequins

(Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram) 

