Nov 17, 2021
FASHION
Celeb Style
Katrina Kaif’s sari blouses for weddings
Author: Rishika Shah
Add glam to your simple and subtle, lightweight saree by pairing it with a strappy sequined blouse like Katrina(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Sequin Affair
Go monotone by pairing your saree with a blouse of the same shade. Katrina added a pop of colour to the look with her makeup(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Monotone Look
For a winter wedding, opt for a long-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline like Katrina’s. Team a sheer saree with a long-sleeved printed blouse
Long Sleeves Supremacy (Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Embroidered Elegance
If your saree is shimmery then complement the drape with an understated embroidered blouse like Katrina(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
When in doubt opt for a plain coloured sleeveless blouse as it will let your drape do all the talking and keep the look simple yet chic(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Solid Red
Drape your saree in a unique way like Katrina and team it with an embroidered blouse and a stylish shrug
Modish Look(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
To play safe, team your printed saree with a matching blouse. Katrina wore her floral saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse and completed the look with a belt
Match Making (Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Team your classic floral saree with a strappy sequin blouse to add a modern touch to your traditional look like Katrina Kaif
Floral With Sequins(Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next:Ayushmann Khurrana's films on taboos