Katrina Kaif’s Style: Lazy Girl Edition April 17, 2021
Katrina Kaif has always been known for her exceptionally stunning outfits!
But, when it comes to her casual wardrobe, it’s effortless and easy making it every lazy girl’s dream
Her social media is filled with her lounging around in oversized tees and messy buns
Her new favourite obsession are hoodies and boy does she look gorgeous chilling in this oversized number
Denim shorts and a simple strappy cropped shirt is all that she needs to call it day!
You’ll often see her making the most of her days in colourful mini dresses that are simple and chic
Her Sundays are meant to lounge in chic tees and wet hair. Talk about being relatable!
Her wardrobe staple consists of a pair of skinny jeans and a simple tee making it easy to throw on whenever stepping out
And like every lazy girl, you’ll find her lounging around in funny mix-matched outfits
