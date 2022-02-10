 Fashion 

Rishika Shah

FEB 10, 2022

Katrina Kaif’s sultry beach style

Heading 3

Ethical Fashion

Kat promoted ethical fashion with her beach wear as she posed in a bikini made from ocean waste

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked like a happy daisy as she posed in floral shorts and a sheer green shirt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Flower Power

Katrina looked like an absolute water baby in a classic white bikini and drenched hair

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Classic White

Dressed in a rainbow swimsuit and a pink sarong, Kat completed what was missing from the clear sky

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Rainbow Love

Katrina layered her white bikini with a cut-out overtop that looked extremely classy and sultry

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Beach Babe

Wearing a colourful monokini, Kat was shining just as bright as the sun she had taken shade from

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Colourful & Chic

Katrina was like a bird spreading its wings as she ran on the beach in a red cut-out swimsuit teamed with shorts

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Free Bird

Katrina tied a checked shirt around the waist of her classic black swimsuit, looking hot as ever

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Serendipity

Katrina is seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach wearing an oversized shirt over her swimsuit

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Oversized Shirt

Dressed in a grey spaghetti top and striped denim shorts, Katrina gave us major beachwear goals

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Casuals At The Beach 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut in snazzy dresses

Click Here