Fashion
Rishika Shah
FEB 10, 2022
Katrina Kaif’s sultry beach style
Ethical Fashion
Kat promoted ethical fashion with her beach wear as she posed in a bikini made from ocean waste
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked like a happy daisy as she posed in floral shorts and a sheer green shirt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Flower Power
Katrina looked like an absolute water baby in a classic white bikini and drenched hair
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Classic White
Dressed in a rainbow swimsuit and a pink sarong, Kat completed what was missing from the clear sky
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Rainbow Love
Katrina layered her white bikini with a cut-out overtop that looked extremely classy and sultry
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Beach Babe
Wearing a colourful monokini, Kat was shining just as bright as the sun she had taken shade from
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Colourful & Chic
Katrina was like a bird spreading its wings as she ran on the beach in a red cut-out swimsuit teamed with shorts
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Free Bird
Katrina tied a checked shirt around the waist of her classic black swimsuit, looking hot as ever
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Serendipity
Katrina is seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach wearing an oversized shirt over her swimsuit
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Oversized Shirt
Dressed in a grey spaghetti top and striped denim shorts, Katrina gave us major beachwear goals
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Casuals At The Beach
