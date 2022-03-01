Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 01, 2022
Katrina Kaif’s summer looks
Heading 3
Ethical Fashion
Kat promoted ethical fashion with her beach wear as she posed in a bikini made from ocean waste
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked like a happy daisy as she posed in floral shorts and a sheer green shirt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Flower Power
One can never go wrong with a boxy fit cotton shirt like Katrina’s during the summers
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Loose Fit Shirt
Katrina showed us how to add glam to your summer wear with a one-shoulder white dress
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
White Dress
Katrina off-shoulder lavender corset dress decked in florals is the perfect summer brunch wear
Lavender Dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s loose-fit tee teamed with a polka dot skirt defines chic summer style
Polka Dots
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Co-ord sets have been in trend for a while now and looks like they are here to stay!
Co-ord Sets
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina’s tie dye dress with bell sleeves is a great choice for a lunch under the sun
Tie-Dye Dress
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Dressed in a rainbow swimsuit and a pink sarong, Kat completed what was missing from the clear sky
Rainbow Love
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked like a bird spreading its wings as she ran on the beach in a red cut-out swimsuit teamed with shorts
Free Bird
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:10 Facts about Darshana Rajendran