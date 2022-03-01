Fashion

Rishika Shah

MAR 01, 2022

Katrina Kaif’s summer looks

Ethical Fashion

Kat promoted ethical fashion with her beach wear as she posed in a bikini made from ocean waste

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked like a happy daisy as she posed in floral shorts and a sheer green shirt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Flower Power

One can never go wrong with a boxy fit cotton shirt like Katrina’s during the summers

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Loose Fit Shirt

Katrina showed us how to add glam to your summer wear with a one-shoulder white dress

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

White Dress

Katrina off-shoulder lavender corset dress decked in florals is the perfect summer brunch wear

Lavender Dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s loose-fit tee teamed with a polka dot skirt defines chic summer style

Polka Dots

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Co-ord sets have been in trend for a while now and looks like they are here to stay!

Co-ord Sets

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina’s tie dye dress with bell sleeves is a great choice for a lunch under the sun

Tie-Dye Dress

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Dressed in a rainbow swimsuit and a pink sarong, Kat completed what was missing from the clear sky

Rainbow Love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked like a bird spreading its wings as she ran on the beach in a red cut-out swimsuit teamed with shorts

Free Bird

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

