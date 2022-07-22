Heading 3

Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi ensembles

Neenaz Akhtar

july 22, 2022

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created a vintage-inspired couture saree that was silhouetted like a white wedding gown, for Katrina Kaif’s wedding reception

Vintage Style

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

Her bridal trousseau was in fact a medley of the most exquisite pieces crafted by the designer. And this classic bridal lehenga serves as a big proof

Bridal Red

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

She wore a Sabyasachi ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery, and an organza dupatta trimmed with kiran for her Haldi ceremony

Pristine In Ivory

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

A fan of floral outfits, she picked out a bright red lehenga that consisted of a multicoloured floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse

Gorgeous As Always

For the love of florals, once again she picked out a floral lehenga. This time it was a breezy ensemble adorned with pink and peach flowers

Breezy Ensemble

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Sooryavanshi actress went all-out in a classic red Sabyasachi lehenga with gold embellishments for a Diwali party

Classic Red

She looked beautiful in a black lehenga adorned with red and white roses and paired with a matching dupatta and a monochrome black full-sleeve blouse

Black Beauty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is also a fan of the six-yard drape from Sabyasachi’s label. And she made no exception as she picked out a sheer burnt orange saree with a floral all-over sequined pattern

Earthy Hues

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She left us in complete awe with her simple ethnic look in a breezy pink floral Sabyasachi saree

Pretty In Pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She stepped out in a Sabyasachi saree adorned with tiny sunflowers and a broad sequined black border and looked gorgeous in it

Elegance Redefined

