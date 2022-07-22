Heading 3
Katrina Kaif in Sabyasachi ensembles
Neenaz Akhtar
july 22, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created a vintage-inspired couture saree that was silhouetted like a white wedding gown, for Katrina Kaif’s wedding reception
Vintage Style
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
Her bridal trousseau was in fact a medley of the most exquisite pieces crafted by the designer. And this classic bridal lehenga serves as a big proof
Bridal Red
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
She wore a Sabyasachi ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery, and an organza dupatta trimmed with kiran for her Haldi ceremony
Pristine In Ivory
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A fan of floral outfits, she picked out a bright red lehenga that consisted of a multicoloured floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse
Gorgeous As Always
For the love of florals, once again she picked out a floral lehenga. This time it was a breezy ensemble adorned with pink and peach flowers
Breezy Ensemble
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Sooryavanshi actress went all-out in a classic red Sabyasachi lehenga with gold embellishments for a Diwali party
Classic Red
She looked beautiful in a black lehenga adorned with red and white roses and paired with a matching dupatta and a monochrome black full-sleeve blouse
Black Beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is also a fan of the six-yard drape from Sabyasachi’s label. And she made no exception as she picked out a sheer burnt orange saree with a floral all-over sequined pattern
Earthy Hues
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She left us in complete awe with her simple ethnic look in a breezy pink floral Sabyasachi saree
Pretty In Pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She stepped out in a Sabyasachi saree adorned with tiny sunflowers and a broad sequined black border and looked gorgeous in it
Elegance Redefined
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks