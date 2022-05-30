Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 30, 2022
Katrina Kaif in snazzy white outfits
Angel Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kat looked nothing short of an angel in a pristine white mini dress entailed with dramatic feathery details on one sleeve.
Like A Million Bucks
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a white bodycon dress featuring a full sleeve on one side and a cut-sleeve on the other.
She was a stunner in this full-sleeve white dress for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Stunner Forever
Her laid-back style in a white turtleneck top and blue denim shorts is cool and easy for a cosy day look.
Relaxed In White
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Monsoon Look
To enjoy the rain, she donned an all-white look featuring white denim shorts and a comfy white sweatshirt.
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Her white lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna for a Holi party is equal parts elegant and trendy.
Desi Style
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
The Sooryavanshi actress looked dreamy in an off-shoulder white tulle dress with frills on it.
Diva In White
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Cosy Winter Look
Her white turtleneck pullover with knitted details is perfect for winter days at home.
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She ensured that her style was on fleek in a lacy white blouse and solid white pants.
Style On Fleek
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She rocked the formal style in a double-breasted white blazer with black vertical stripes on it.
White Formals With Black Twist
