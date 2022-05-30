Katrina Kaif in snazzy white outfits

Fashion

Kat looked nothing short of an angel in a pristine white mini dress entailed with dramatic feathery details on one sleeve.

Like A Million Bucks

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a white bodycon dress featuring a full sleeve on one side and a cut-sleeve on the other.

She was a stunner in this full-sleeve white dress for the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

Stunner Forever

Her laid-back style in a white turtleneck top and blue denim shorts is cool and easy for a cosy day look.

Relaxed In White

Monsoon Look

To enjoy the rain, she donned an all-white look featuring white denim shorts and a comfy white sweatshirt.

Her white lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna for a Holi party is equal parts elegant and trendy.

Desi Style

The Sooryavanshi actress looked dreamy in an off-shoulder white tulle dress with frills on it.

Diva In White

Cosy Winter Look

Her white turtleneck pullover with knitted details is perfect for winter days at home.

She ensured that her style was on fleek in a lacy white blouse and solid white pants.

Style On Fleek

She rocked the formal style in a double-breasted white blazer with black vertical stripes on it.

White Formals With Black Twist

