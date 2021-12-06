Katrina Kaif in stylish midi dresses
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 6, 2021
One-shoulder midi dress
Katrina Kaif looking stunning in a white one-shoulder bodycon dress with small cut-out details
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ruched midi dress
In a Dolce & Gabbana bodycon outfit with mid-length hemline, she showed off her gorgeous curves!
Image: Pinkvilla
Floral outfit
Featuring puffed sleeves and a high-low hemline, her Gauri & Nainika floral outfit is perfect for breezy days!
Image : Pinkvilla
Midi dress with tiny blooms
She wore a black mid-length dress adorned with tiny blooms printed all over and looked adorable in it!
Image : Pinkvilla
Satin dress
She looked like the dazzling divathat she is in an emerald green midi dress with a wrap-around detailing on the side
Image: Pinkvilla
Midi dress in red
She flaunted her toned figure in this off-the-shoulder red dress with a knee-grazing hemline
Image: Pinkvilla
This black bodycon dress with a tan bodice and mid-length hem looked absolutely flattering on her!
Image : Katrina Kaif instagram
Black corset dress
Black sheath dress
She kept things chic and stylish in a black mid-length sheath dress with thick strappy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Orange ruched dress
Adding some pop of colour to her wardrobe, she picked out an orange midi dress with ruched detailing
Image : Katrina Kaif instagram
White bodycon dress with corset
She looked absolutely gorgeous in a white cold-shoulder midi dress with a bodyfit silhouette
Video: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Night skincare routine for winters