Katrina Kaif in stylish midi dresses

DEC 6, 2021

One-shoulder midi dress

Katrina Kaif looking stunning in a white one-shoulder bodycon dress with small cut-out details

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ruched midi dress

In a Dolce & Gabbana bodycon outfit with mid-length hemline, she showed off her gorgeous curves!

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral outfit

Featuring puffed sleeves and a high-low hemline, her Gauri & Nainika floral outfit is perfect for breezy days!

Image : Pinkvilla

Midi dress with tiny blooms

She wore a black mid-length dress adorned with tiny blooms printed all over and looked adorable in it!

Image : Pinkvilla

Satin dress

She looked like the dazzling divathat she is in an emerald green midi dress with a wrap-around detailing on the side

Image: Pinkvilla

Midi dress in red

She flaunted her toned figure in this off-the-shoulder red dress with a knee-grazing hemline

Image: Pinkvilla

This black bodycon dress with a tan bodice and mid-length hem looked absolutely flattering on her!

Image : Katrina Kaif instagram

Black corset dress

Black sheath dress

She kept things chic and stylish in a black mid-length sheath dress with thick strappy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Orange ruched dress

Adding some pop of colour to her wardrobe, she picked out an orange midi dress with ruched detailing

Image : Katrina Kaif instagram

White bodycon dress with corset

She looked absolutely gorgeous in a white cold-shoulder midi dress with a bodyfit silhouette

Video: Pinkvilla

