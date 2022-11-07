Heading 3

Katrina Kaif’s
best desi looks

Lubna Khan

Nov 07, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Oh so glamorous

Katrina Kaif redefines elegance in this stunning sea-green Manish Malhotra chiffon saree.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Diwali glam

Katrina Kaif opted for this gorgeous red sharara saree as she attended a Diwali bash with hubby Vicky Kaushal.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Golden girl

For her first Diwali celebration with Vicky Kaushal post marriage, Katrina Kaif dazzled in a mustard yellow saree with sequins all over!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pretty in pink

Katrina Kaif stuns in this blush pink Manish Malhotra chiffon saree with gold and silver sequined borders. We’re absolutely digging the subtle yet chic look!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif’s love for pastels

The actress clearly loves picking subtle, muted shades when it comes to her desi look. She looked absolutely ethereal in this powder blue saree by Anita Dongre.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous

Katrina Kaif is serving looks in this exquisite rust-coloured saree by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi. The floral multi-colored blouse further elevates her look.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Floral love

Katrina Kaif wished her fans on Dussehra, and posted these gorgeous pictures in a red full-sleeved blouse paired with a floral lehenga and dupatta.

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Sheer saree

Katrina amped up the glam as she wore a sheer saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and it featured gota patti work In geometric motifs.

Image: Abheet Gidwani

 Chic in red

Red is clearly Katrina Kaif’s colour, and the actress looks resplendent every time she opts for a red saree. This red block-printed saree by Anita Dongre was no exception!

Image: Nuno Oliveira

Minimal yet elegant

Katrina surely knows how to rock an ethnic look!

