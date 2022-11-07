Heading 3
Katrina Kaif’s
best desi looks
Lubna Khan
Nov 07, 2022
FASHION
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Oh so glamorous
Katrina Kaif redefines elegance in this stunning sea-green Manish Malhotra chiffon saree.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Diwali glam
Katrina Kaif opted for this gorgeous red sharara saree as she attended a Diwali bash with hubby Vicky Kaushal.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Golden girl
For her first Diwali celebration with Vicky Kaushal post marriage, Katrina Kaif dazzled in a mustard yellow saree with sequins all over!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pretty in pink
Katrina Kaif stuns in this blush pink Manish Malhotra chiffon saree with gold and silver sequined borders. We’re absolutely digging the subtle yet chic look!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif’s love for pastels
The actress clearly loves picking subtle, muted shades when it comes to her desi look. She looked absolutely ethereal in this powder blue saree by Anita Dongre.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Drop-dead gorgeous
Katrina Kaif is serving looks in this exquisite rust-coloured saree by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi. The floral multi-colored blouse further elevates her look.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Floral love
Katrina Kaif wished her fans on Dussehra, and posted these gorgeous pictures in a red full-sleeved blouse paired with a floral lehenga and dupatta.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Sheer saree
Katrina amped up the glam as she wore a sheer saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and it featured gota patti work In geometric motifs.
Image: Abheet Gidwani
Chic in red
Red is clearly Katrina Kaif’s colour, and the actress looks resplendent every time she opts for a red saree. This red block-printed saree by Anita Dongre was no exception!
Image: Nuno Oliveira
Minimal yet elegant
Katrina surely knows how to rock an ethnic look!