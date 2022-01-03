Fashion

Rishika Shah

DEC 03, 2022

Katrina Kaif's best looks from 2021

Sheer Saree

Katrina picked a sheer saree decked in a floral design all over and draped around a spaghetti blouse

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Floral Lehenga

She looked beautiful in a red floral lehenga, teamed with a red full sleeve high-neck textured blouse

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Saree Gown

Kat styled her yellow saree-gown with a floor-grazing, full sleeved jacket featuring a dramatic long trail

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Tulle Saree

For her pre-wedding festivity, she wore a sheer, tulle floral saree by the same designer

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Bridal Look

Katrina picked a classic red handwoven lehenga for her wedding day decked in fine tilla work

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania instagram 

First Look As Mrs .Kaushal

She wore a pretty pink kurta set decked in gold floral work all over, paired with a matching churidaar set

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Look

For an at home look, Katrina was seen wearing a blue camisole with high-waisted denim shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Vacay Look

She hung out in Russia in a graphic tee, a blue and white polka dot skirt and classic white sneakers

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Co-ord Set

She posed in a floral co-ord set featuring a crop top with balloon sleeves and high-waisted shorts

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Corset Dress

Katrina stepped out in a blue corset-style tie-dye gown with cut-out details

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Tie-Dye Dress

She looked like eye candy in a pink ruched tie-dye dress that hugged her at all the right places

Video: Katrina Kaif instagram

Classic White Dress

Katrina Kaif promoted Sooryavanshi in a white ribbed bodycon dress with one-shoulder detail and a side slit

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

