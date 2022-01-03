Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
DEC 03, 2022
Katrina Kaif's best looks from 2021
Sheer Saree
Katrina picked a sheer saree decked in a floral design all over and draped around a spaghetti blouse
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Floral Lehenga
She looked beautiful in a red floral lehenga, teamed with a red full sleeve high-neck textured blouse
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Saree Gown
Kat styled her yellow saree-gown with a floor-grazing, full sleeved jacket featuring a dramatic long trail
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Tulle Saree
For her pre-wedding festivity, she wore a sheer, tulle floral saree by the same designer
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Bridal Look
Katrina picked a classic red handwoven lehenga for her wedding day decked in fine tilla work
Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania instagram
First Look As Mrs .Kaushal
She wore a pretty pink kurta set decked in gold floral work all over, paired with a matching churidaar set
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Look
For an at home look, Katrina was seen wearing a blue camisole with high-waisted denim shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Vacay Look
She hung out in Russia in a graphic tee, a blue and white polka dot skirt and classic white sneakers
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Co-ord Set
She posed in a floral co-ord set featuring a crop top with balloon sleeves and high-waisted shorts
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Corset Dress
Katrina stepped out in a blue corset-style tie-dye gown with cut-out details
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Tie-Dye Dress
She looked like eye candy in a pink ruched tie-dye dress that hugged her at all the right places
Video: Katrina Kaif instagram
Classic White Dress
Katrina Kaif promoted Sooryavanshi in a white ribbed bodycon dress with one-shoulder detail and a side slit
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING NEXT: Formal wear style ft. Kriti Sanon