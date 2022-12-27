Heading 3

Katrina Kaif’s
best looks in a saree

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked gorgeous in a light blue embroidered saree with a plunging neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra

So ravishing 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She kept her look simple and elegant with a solid bluish-green saree with an embroidered border and a matching blouse with a pair of earrings

Simply stunning

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress was a vision in a black sheer saree with sequin embellishments and a black blouse

Black much 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For her festive celebrations, the actress opted for a fiery red saree with dotted prints and styled it with a plain blouse, dangling earrings, and nude lipstick

Ready in red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked stunning in a sheer green embroidery saree with minimal makeup and kohl eyes

Serene green

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked amazing in a sheer pink saree with elaborate embroidery and a lace-patterned hemline

Pretty dazzling 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress chose a stunning sheer pink saree with floral embroidery for her wedding, which she accessorized with a veil and heavy jewelry

Wedding Diaries 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

For her Diwali celebrations, the actress chose a Manish Malhotra pink solid saree with gold textured borders

Diwali look 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked stunning in a magnificent pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango's range, which she paired with a set of earrings and soft curls

Pretty in pinks 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Pinks are a staple in Katrina's wardrobe, and no one does it better than her, as she looked lovely in Tarun Tahiliani's pink-peachy-toned saree with pearl embroidery

Pearls around 

