Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked gorgeous in a light blue embroidered saree with a plunging neckline blouse by Manish Malhotra
So ravishing
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She kept her look simple and elegant with a solid bluish-green saree with an embroidered border and a matching blouse with a pair of earrings
Simply stunning
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress was a vision in a black sheer saree with sequin embellishments and a black blouse
Black much
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her festive celebrations, the actress opted for a fiery red saree with dotted prints and styled it with a plain blouse, dangling earrings, and nude lipstick
Ready in red
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Ek Tha Tiger actress looked stunning in a sheer green embroidery saree with minimal makeup and kohl eyes
Serene green
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked amazing in a sheer pink saree with elaborate embroidery and a lace-patterned hemline
Pretty dazzling
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress chose a stunning sheer pink saree with floral embroidery for her wedding, which she accessorized with a veil and heavy jewelry
Wedding Diaries
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For her Diwali celebrations, the actress chose a Manish Malhotra pink solid saree with gold textured borders
Diwali look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked stunning in a magnificent pink solid chromatic saree from Raw Mango's range, which she paired with a set of earrings and soft curls
Pretty in pinks
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Pinks are a staple in Katrina's wardrobe, and no one does it better than her, as she looked lovely in Tarun Tahiliani's pink-peachy-toned saree with pearl embroidery
Pearls around
