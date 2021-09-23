sept 23, 2021
Katrina Kaif’s best looks in yellow
In a mini dress with intricate floral cut-out details and puff sleeves, Katrina Kaif looked as splendid as the morning sunshine!
Katrina then brought some sunshine on her outfit by donning a dreamy yellow-hued dress which she teamed up with a white shrug!
For a ravishing look, Kat then switched things up by picking out a sexy bodycon number and showed us how to nail the bright shade effortlessly!
She channeled her inner retro diva in a mustard yellow leather skirt and a black blouse with white polka dots printed all over
For the promotions of ‘Bharat’, she picked out a bright yellow outfit by Altuzarra featuring a cut-out detail in the middle and multi-coloured floral patterns all over
To keep things breezy during a summer evening, Katrina wore a short yellow dress with comfy white sneakers
For Salman Khan’s birthday bash, the diva made an appearance in a sunshine yellow Silvia Tcherassi number that was cinched at her waist with a golden belt
Even at the airport, Kat likes to wear something yellow! This time around, she styled her look with a pleated yellow skirt, a white top, and a denim jacket
She then took the desi route in an embellished yellow anarkali suit that was amplified with her fresh-faced glam makeup
Looks like yellow is her happy colour and she just cannot get enough of it!
