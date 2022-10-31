Heading 3

Katrina Kaif’s boss lady looks

                  pinkvilla 

Priyakshi Sharma

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous in this one-shouldered black latex dress that she wore at Phone Bhoot promotions.

Black latex dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Tiger 3 actress looked sharp as she wore a printed graphic shirt with a pair of green trousers.

Graphic shirt with trousers

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina rocks the black and pink floral pantsuit like a total pro. She wore her long, beautiful tresses down.

Floral pantsuit

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore this wrap-around black and white striped dress during her episode on Koffee With Karan 7.

Stripped dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Trust Katrina to dish out boss-babe vibes even in a pretty white bodycon dress. The feathery details elevate the look further.

White bodycon dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Here, she is a sight for sore eyes as she dons a fitted orange dress.

Orange bodycon dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat is a metallic goddess as she dons this black, embellished pantsuit with a feathery bralette.

Black embellished pantsuit

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The ZNMD actress kept it super chic with this white pantsuit with vertical, black stripes all over it.

Striped pantsuit

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina makes a case for this absolutely stunning maroon pantsuit with matching corset top, blazer, and a pair of trousers.

A case for Maroon

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina makes this washed denim dress look like a total stunner, as she poses for a picture.

Denim dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here