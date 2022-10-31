Katrina Kaif’s boss lady looks
Priyakshi Sharma
OCT 31, 2022
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous in this one-shouldered black latex dress that she wore at Phone Bhoot promotions.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Tiger 3 actress looked sharp as she wore a printed graphic shirt with a pair of green trousers.
Graphic shirt with trousers
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina rocks the black and pink floral pantsuit like a total pro. She wore her long, beautiful tresses down.
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore this wrap-around black and white striped dress during her episode on Koffee With Karan 7.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Trust Katrina to dish out boss-babe vibes even in a pretty white bodycon dress. The feathery details elevate the look further.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Here, she is a sight for sore eyes as she dons a fitted orange dress.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat is a metallic goddess as she dons this black, embellished pantsuit with a feathery bralette.
Black embellished pantsuit
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The ZNMD actress kept it super chic with this white pantsuit with vertical, black stripes all over it.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina makes a case for this absolutely stunning maroon pantsuit with matching corset top, blazer, and a pair of trousers.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina makes this washed denim dress look like a total stunner, as she poses for a picture.
