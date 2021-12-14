Katrina Kaif's bridal makeup decoded

LIFESTYLE

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 14, 2021

Wedding bells!

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and it was one of the grandest weddings of the year!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Phenomenal in red

Katrina looked nothing short of a bridal princess on her big day, and everything from her bridal lehenga to her makeup was on point!

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Makeup on point!

Skipping bold, glam makeup that brides usually opt for on their wedding day, Katrina went for a minimalist soft matte look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Unique makeup look

Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer created the look for Kaif, while hairstylist Amit Thakur chose a sleek bun hairdo to round things up

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Smooth and sublime

Kat’s minimal makeup was done on an oil-free base so that the makeup settled flawlessly, leaving behind a smooth and sublime look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Soft matte makeup

The soft nude makeup was punctuated with matching subtle eyes, naturally tinted brows and kohl-laden eyes

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Earthy tones

For a full pout, her makeup artist chose an earthy palette in brown tones which also complemented her eyes

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

The entire look was then completed with a simple bindi

Minimalist yet eye-catching

Image: Sabyasachi instagram 

A center-parted hair bun, that was neatly pulled back in a mid-rise manner, was chosen to highlight the bride’s heritage Sabyasachi jewellery

Chic hair bun

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The chic hair bun was then adorned with white flowers to add the final touch

Gajra for the final touch

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Given that Katrina opted for a bright red bridal lehenga, her soft makeup was definitely a refreshing sight and a major cue for brides-to-be!

Prettiest bride

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Filmfare OTT Awards - Most stylish drops

Click Here