Katrina Kaif's bridal makeup decoded
LIFESTYLE
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 14, 2021
Wedding bells!
Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9 and it was one of the grandest weddings of the year!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Phenomenal in red
Katrina looked nothing short of a bridal princess on her big day, and everything from her bridal lehenga to her makeup was on point!
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Makeup on point!
Skipping bold, glam makeup that brides usually opt for on their wedding day, Katrina went for a minimalist soft matte look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Unique makeup look
Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer created the look for Kaif, while hairstylist Amit Thakur chose a sleek bun hairdo to round things up
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Smooth and sublime
Kat’s minimal makeup was done on an oil-free base so that the makeup settled flawlessly, leaving behind a smooth and sublime look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Soft matte makeup
The soft nude makeup was punctuated with matching subtle eyes, naturally tinted brows and kohl-laden eyes
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Earthy tones
For a full pout, her makeup artist chose an earthy palette in brown tones which also complemented her eyes
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
The entire look was then completed with a simple bindi
Minimalist yet eye-catching
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
A center-parted hair bun, that was neatly pulled back in a mid-rise manner, was chosen to highlight the bride’s heritage Sabyasachi jewellery
Chic hair bun
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The chic hair bun was then adorned with white flowers to add the final touch
Gajra for the final touch
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Given that Katrina opted for a bright red bridal lehenga, her soft makeup was definitely a refreshing sight and a major cue for brides-to-be!
Prettiest bride
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Filmfare OTT Awards - Most stylish drops