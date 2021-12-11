Katrina Kaif’s bridal outfit decoded 

DEC 11, 2021

Vick-Kat Day

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December, 2021

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Sabyasachi Bride

Katrina wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram) 

Punjabi Bride

The handwoven silk and tilla work lehenga, embroidered in zardosi borders paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots

(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Radiant Veil

Her custom-trimmed veil featured handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold

(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram) 

Wedding Ring

Katrina’s wedding ring from Tiffany’s was an immaculate sapphire platinum ring

(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram) 

Sabyasachi Jewellery

Her bridal Sabyasachi jewellery bore uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls

(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram) 

Katrina wore an exquisite dual matha patti from Sabyasachi

Matha Patti

(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram) 

She teamed her lehenga with a statement gold choker by the same designer

Choker

(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram) 

Katrina’s mangalsutra is a version of Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Mangalsutra

Mangalsutra 

(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram) 

Katrina picked handmade messenger doves for her custom kaleere from Raabta by Rahul as well as Mrinalini Chandra

Kaleere

(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram) 

