Katrina Kaif’s bridal outfit decoded
CELEB STYLE
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 11, 2021
Vick-Kat Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December, 2021
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Sabyasachi Bride
Katrina wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Punjabi Bride
The handwoven silk and tilla work lehenga, embroidered in zardosi borders paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots
(Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Radiant Veil
Her custom-trimmed veil featured handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold
(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
Wedding Ring
Katrina’s wedding ring from Tiffany’s was an immaculate sapphire platinum ring
(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
Sabyasachi Jewellery
Her bridal Sabyasachi jewellery bore uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls
(Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)
Katrina wore an exquisite dual matha patti from Sabyasachi
Matha Patti
(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)
She teamed her lehenga with a statement gold choker by the same designer
Choker
(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)
Katrina’s mangalsutra is a version of Sabyasachi's Bengal Tiger Mangalsutra
Mangalsutra
(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)
Katrina picked handmade messenger doves for her custom kaleere from Raabta by Rahul as well as Mrinalini Chandra
Kaleere
(Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Wedding guest style ft. Bhumi Pednekar