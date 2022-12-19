Katrina Kaif’s casual style
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Winter fashion
Katrina looked gorgeous in a floral sweater top paired with denim jeans during her hilly vacay
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina stunned in a cool printed shirt and yellow trousers
Funky
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked flawlessly beautiful in an oversized hoodie and denim jeans
Flawless
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress sported a basic t-shirt with a short skirt and white sneakers
Smile and repeat
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In this one, Katrina looked lovely in a floral co-ord set
Flower power
Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We totally love Katrina’s pink tie-dye mini dress
Just pink it
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked chic in a strappy crop top and denim shorts
Bluetiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow chikankari dress
Hello sunshine
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked adorable in an oversized white hoodie and matching shorts
White beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina rocked a white t-shirt with athleisure pants
Cool and casual
