Katrina Kaif’s casual style

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Winter fashion

Katrina looked gorgeous in a floral sweater top paired with denim jeans during her hilly vacay

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina stunned in a cool printed shirt and yellow trousers

Funky

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked flawlessly beautiful in an oversized hoodie and denim jeans

Flawless

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress sported a basic t-shirt with a short skirt and white sneakers

Smile and repeat

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

In this one, Katrina looked lovely in a floral co-ord set

Flower power

Video: Katrina Kaif Instagram

We totally love Katrina’s pink tie-dye mini dress

Just pink it

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked chic in a strappy crop top and denim shorts

Bluetiful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow chikankari dress

Hello sunshine

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looked adorable in an oversized white hoodie and matching shorts

White beauty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina rocked a white t-shirt with athleisure pants 

Cool and casual

