Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

APR 07, 2022

Katrina Kaif's off-duty summer style

Vacay Goals

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Always the one to set major vacay style goals, Katrina Kaif has never failed to impress us with her stunning summer looks

Beach Wardrobe On Point

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She took her beach wardrobe up a notch as she teamed her pink swimsuit with a funky orange shirt, tinted sunglasses, and a silk bandana

Bikinis are an essential part of Kat’s summer wardrobe and this one serves as major proof!

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Bikini Babe

She also has a cool collection of breezy cover-ups that she flaunts during her beach vacay

Cover-ups As Stylish As Bikinis

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She exuded cool girl vibes in denim shorts and a ribbed crop top

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Cool Girl Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Floral dresses in soft hues make for the best summer attire and Katrina seems to agree with us

Floral Galore

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She loves to sport a floral-print co-ord during summer and we are big fans of her easy and chic style

Summer Wear

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She is the happiest beach girl in a white bikini and fresh-faced makeup!

Pretty In White

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Fuss-free and perfect for summer days, a solid-hued monokini also takes the front seat in her off-duty wardrobe

Fuss-free Attire

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

To add some playfulness to her outdoor vacay look, she swears by high-waist bikinis with bright quirky prints

Fun & Playful 

