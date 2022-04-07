Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 07, 2022
Katrina Kaif's off-duty summer style
Vacay Goals
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Always the one to set major vacay style goals, Katrina Kaif has never failed to impress us with her stunning summer looks
Beach Wardrobe On Point
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She took her beach wardrobe up a notch as she teamed her pink swimsuit with a funky orange shirt, tinted sunglasses, and a silk bandana
Bikinis are an essential part of Kat’s summer wardrobe and this one serves as major proof!
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Bikini Babe
She also has a cool collection of breezy cover-ups that she flaunts during her beach vacay
Cover-ups As Stylish As Bikinis
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She exuded cool girl vibes in denim shorts and a ribbed crop top
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Cool Girl Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Floral dresses in soft hues make for the best summer attire and Katrina seems to agree with us
Floral Galore
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She loves to sport a floral-print co-ord during summer and we are big fans of her easy and chic style
Summer Wear
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She is the happiest beach girl in a white bikini and fresh-faced makeup!
Pretty In White
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Fuss-free and perfect for summer days, a solid-hued monokini also takes the front seat in her off-duty wardrobe
Fuss-free Attire
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
To add some playfulness to her outdoor vacay look, she swears by high-waist bikinis with bright quirky prints
Fun & Playful
