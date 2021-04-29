Katrina Kaif's off duty wardrobe

April 29, 2021

Katrina Kaif leads a double life when it comes to her fashion choices

She’s known for her glamorous outfits but when it comes to her off-duty wardrobe it’s ruled by baggy t-shirts and denim jackets

Her effortless and basic airport looks are enough to prove our point right!

Her airport style is fuss-free and extremely comfortable
Katrina Kaif is just like every other girl and loves to chill in her graphic tees

Tracksuits seem to be her recent favourite obsession

Another comfy wardrobe staple is a denim overall which was her quarantine favourite!

Known for her beachy waves, Katrina’s off-duty style is extremely messy

Her off-duty wardrobe is filled with all kinds of denims

And reading scripts in her desi kurta sets makes her style extremely relatable

