Katrina Kaif's off duty wardrobe April 29, 2021
Katrina Kaif leads a double life when it comes to her fashion choices
She’s known for her glamorous outfits but when it comes to her off-duty wardrobe it’s ruled by baggy t-shirts and denim jackets
Her effortless and basic airport looks are enough to prove our point right!
Her airport style is fuss-free and extremely comfortable
Katrina Kaif is just like every other girl and loves to chill in her graphic tees
Tracksuits seem to be her recent favourite obsession
Another comfy wardrobe staple is a denim overall which was her quarantine favourite!
Known for her beachy waves, Katrina’s off-duty style is extremely messy
Her off-duty wardrobe is filled with all kinds of denims
And reading scripts in her desi kurta sets makes her style extremely relatable
