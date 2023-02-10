Katrina Kaif's glam looks we just loved
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
FEB 10, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looks like a dream in this glitter plunging neck dress
Glitter
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif looks exotic in this off shoulder white dress
White
Radhika Apte’s best dresses
Festive makeup inspiration by celebs
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The mint green saree is accentuating Katrina Kaif's toned physique
Gorgeous
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The leather black off-shoulder dress donned by Katrina will leave you stunned
Black shine
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She is looking very pretty in flower printed pantsuit
Floral way
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked sensuous in this white coloured strip shirt dress
Shirt dress
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress poses for the camera in a black colour bikini
Bikini
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She has worn a white colour bodycon dress as she poses for the camera
Bodycon
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
This boho look by Katrina Kaif is too powerful
Purple
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.