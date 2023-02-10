Heading 3

Katrina Kaif's glam looks we just loved

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looks like a dream in this glitter plunging neck dress

Glitter 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram


Katrina Kaif looks exotic in this off shoulder white dress 

White

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The mint green saree is accentuating Katrina Kaif's toned physique

Gorgeous

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The leather black off-shoulder dress donned by Katrina will leave you stunned

 Black shine

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She is looking very pretty in flower printed pantsuit

Floral way

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looked sensuous in this white coloured strip shirt dress

Shirt dress

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The actress poses for the camera in a black colour bikini

Bikini

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

She has worn a white colour bodycon dress as she poses for the camera

Bodycon

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

This boho look by Katrina Kaif is too powerful

Purple

