Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous lehengas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 13, 2023
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress set bridal goals in a bespoke red bridal couture by Sabyasachi
Bridal Look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina is a treat to watch in this contemporary white lehenga by Anamika Khanna
Visual Delight
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She is the prettiest desi girl in a pink Anita Dongre lehenga
Desi Glam
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Woman In Black
She made a striking case for black outfits in this floral-print black lehenga
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The diva looked radiant in a bright red lehenga featuring a red and yellow floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse
Resplendent
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks breath-taking in this romantic blue ensemble with florals in shades of blue, yellow, and green
Wedding Look
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Her breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints is a perfect festive pick
Floral Love
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat brought the right amount of glam in a red lehenga with a sequinned gold border
Radiant
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She turned showstopper in a black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a ruffle-sleeve blouse
Showstopper
Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram
She looked stunning in a beautiful ivory white lehenga
Beautiful
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.