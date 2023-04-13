Heading 3

Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous lehengas

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 13, 2023

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Phone Bhoot actress set bridal goals in a bespoke red bridal couture by Sabyasachi

Bridal Look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina is a treat to watch in this contemporary white lehenga by Anamika Khanna

Visual Delight

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She is the prettiest desi girl in a pink Anita Dongre lehenga

Desi Glam

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Woman In Black

She made a striking case for black outfits in this floral-print black lehenga

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The diva looked radiant in a bright red lehenga featuring a red and yellow floral print skirt, a matching dupatta, and a red full-sleeve blouse

Resplendent 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks breath-taking in this romantic blue ensemble with florals in shades of blue, yellow, and green 

Wedding Look

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Her breezy light pink lehenga adorned with pink and peach floral prints is a perfect festive pick

Floral Love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kat brought the right amount of glam in a red lehenga with a sequinned gold border

Radiant 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She turned showstopper in a black lehenga with gold detailed embroidery and a ruffle-sleeve blouse

Showstopper

Image: Anaita Shroff Adajania Instagram

She looked stunning in a beautiful ivory white lehenga

Beautiful 

