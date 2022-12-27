Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous saree collection
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Oh-so-gorgeous Katrina looked beautiful in this pastel blue sequined saree
Subtle in blue
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina is an epitome of elegance in this pastel green saree paired with a sleeveless blouse
Exuding elegance
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We absolutely loved this sheer black saree donned by the actress
Shimmer and Shine
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looked ravishing in a red saree with a sleeveless blouse and completed the look with minimal jewellery
Ravishing in red
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress looked pretty as a picture in this sheer green saree and embroidered blouse
Beauty personified
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The classy lady rocked a pink saree and we love the delicate embroidery on it
Pretty in pink
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She exuded regalness in this pastel blue chiffon saree with matching blouse
Love for pastels
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina has a special love for sarees and here’s proof
Desi Girl
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looked every bit of royalty in this orange saree from Sabyasachi
Regal vibes
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina knows how to turn heads with her stunning looks and this one is no different
Head Turner
