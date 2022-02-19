Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 19, 2022
Katrina Kaif's love for white outfits
Basic White Sweatshirt
Twinning with husband Vicky Kaushal, Katrina looked adorable in a white sweatshirt
Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram
She spruced up her bikini look with a sheer white cover-up with rolled-up sleeves and a delicate necklace
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
White Cover-Up
For the promotion of her movie, she was dressed up in a solid white bodycon dress with a halter-neck detail
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Bodycon Dress
She picked out a white ruffle saree for one of her pre-wedding functions and looked lovely in it!
Image: Pinkvilla
Ruffle Saree
And the white Anamika Khanna lehenga she wore for Holi was elegant and trendy at the same time
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
White Lehenga
Her mini white fit and flare dress styled casually with a pair of blue sneakers is perfect for a summery day
Image: Pinkvilla
Mini White Dress
And her white hoodie paired with white denim shorts make for a casual autumn look
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
All-white Look
Katrina looked like a diva in this pristine white outfit with a cold-shoulder neckline
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Diva In White
She channeled boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white pinstripe pantsuit and a black bustier top beneath it
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Boss Lady Vibes
For a night out in the city, she chose a midi white skirt and a black graphic tee to go with it
Image: Pinkvilla
Midi Skirt
