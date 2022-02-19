Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 19, 2022

Katrina Kaif's love for white outfits

Basic White Sweatshirt

Twinning with husband Vicky Kaushal, Katrina looked adorable in a white sweatshirt

Image: Vicky Kaushal instagram

She spruced up her bikini look with a sheer white cover-up with rolled-up sleeves and a delicate necklace

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

White Cover-Up

For the promotion of her movie, she was dressed up in a solid white bodycon dress with a halter-neck detail

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Bodycon Dress

She picked out a white ruffle saree for one of her pre-wedding functions and looked lovely in it!

Image: Pinkvilla

Ruffle Saree

And the white Anamika Khanna lehenga she wore for Holi was elegant and trendy at the same time

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

White Lehenga

Her mini white fit and flare dress styled casually with a pair of blue sneakers is perfect for a summery day

Image: Pinkvilla

Mini White Dress

And her white hoodie paired with white denim shorts make for a casual autumn look

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

All-white Look

Katrina looked like a diva in this pristine white outfit with a cold-shoulder neckline

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Diva In White

She channeled boss lady vibes in a well-tailored white pinstripe pantsuit and a black bustier top beneath it

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Boss Lady Vibes

For a night out in the city, she chose a midi white skirt and a black graphic tee to go with it

Image: Pinkvilla

Midi Skirt

