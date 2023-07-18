Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 18, 2023

Katrina Kaif’s modish blue looks

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Katrina looked pretty as always in a blue and white floral-print dress

Pretty In Blue

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

She showed us an easy and chic way to include a striped blue shirt in our wardrobes

Easy Chic

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Summery Blues

She served a summer wedding-ready look in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery work 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

She looked ethereal in a breezy powder blue saree 

Powder Blue

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

She looks breath-taking in this romantic blue ensemble with floral prints

Romantic

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wore a beautiful blue ensemble and left us floored

Beautiful

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Katrina kept things snazzy in a strappy blue top and blue shorts

Modish 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

Her easy winter look in this blue knitwear and blue denim pants is on point

Winter Look 

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

She looked beach-ready in a blue bikini top and high-waist bottoms

Beach Style

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram 

She upped the ante in a faded blue denim dress

Snazzy

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here