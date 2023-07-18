pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 18, 2023
Katrina Kaif’s modish blue looks
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina looked pretty as always in a blue and white floral-print dress
Pretty In Blue
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She showed us an easy and chic way to include a striped blue shirt in our wardrobes
Easy Chic
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Summery Blues
She served a summer wedding-ready look in a chiffon saree bearing delicate embroidery work
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looked ethereal in a breezy powder blue saree
Powder Blue
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looks breath-taking in this romantic blue ensemble with floral prints
Romantic
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress wore a beautiful blue ensemble and left us floored
Beautiful
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina kept things snazzy in a strappy blue top and blue shorts
Modish
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Her easy winter look in this blue knitwear and blue denim pants is on point
Winter Look
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She looked beach-ready in a blue bikini top and high-waist bottoms
Beach Style
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
She upped the ante in a faded blue denim dress
Snazzy
