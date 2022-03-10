FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 10, 2022

Katrina Kaif's monochrome mood

 Powder Blue Drape 

Katrina served us with a soothing monochrome look in her all-blue saree and a matching sequined blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

For another alluring look, she donned a white halter-neck bodycon dress and showed us how it’s done!

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Alluring In White Bodycon

She slayed yet another monochrome look, this time an orange ruched dress with a midi-length hemline

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Vibrant In Orange

Kat donned a lovely baby pink bodycon dress and looked absolutely ravishing in it!

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Pretty In Baby Pink

She then channelled major boss lady vibes in a marsala red pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi

Boss Lady In Red

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

For another glam look, she took the monochrome route and donned a beautiful red gown by Naeem Khan

Glam Vibes

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She was dolled up in a blue satin jumpsuit and a jacket that made her look nothing short of a modern boss babe!

All-blue Satin Outfit

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

She looked like sunshine in a monochrome yellow dress with a one-shoulder silhouette

Sunshine Yellow

Image: Pinkvilla

For a cool-girl style, she slipped into white denim shorts and rounded them off with a white hoodie

White Route

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Her solid blue monokini look is the pick you need to twin with the blue ocean!

Monochrome Monokini

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

