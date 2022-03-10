FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 10, 2022
Katrina Kaif's monochrome mood
Powder Blue Drape
Katrina served us with a soothing monochrome look in her all-blue saree and a matching sequined blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
For another alluring look, she donned a white halter-neck bodycon dress and showed us how it’s done!
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Alluring In White Bodycon
She slayed yet another monochrome look, this time an orange ruched dress with a midi-length hemline
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Vibrant In Orange
Kat donned a lovely baby pink bodycon dress and looked absolutely ravishing in it!
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Pretty In Baby Pink
She then channelled major boss lady vibes in a marsala red pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi
Boss Lady In Red
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
For another glam look, she took the monochrome route and donned a beautiful red gown by Naeem Khan
Glam Vibes
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She was dolled up in a blue satin jumpsuit and a jacket that made her look nothing short of a modern boss babe!
All-blue Satin Outfit
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
She looked like sunshine in a monochrome yellow dress with a one-shoulder silhouette
Sunshine Yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
For a cool-girl style, she slipped into white denim shorts and rounded them off with a white hoodie
White Route
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Her solid blue monokini look is the pick you need to twin with the blue ocean!
Monochrome Monokini
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
